PRESS: East Bay Women’s Basketball to Host 2022 NCAA West Region Tournament

HAYWARD, Calif. — The Cal State East Bay women’s basketball team, winner of the 2022 CCAA Tournament championship, will host the NCAA Division II West Region Tournament at Pioneer Gym beginning this Friday, March 11.

It is the first time in program history the Pioneers are hosting an NCAA regional basketball championship.

CSUEB (22-2) is the No. 1-seed in the west region and will face No. 8 seed Academy of Art in a quarterfinal matchup on Friday starting at 5 p.m. PT.

It will be one of four NCAA Regional Quarterfinal contests played on the Hayward campus on Friday, March 11. No. 3-seed Western Washington takes on No. 6 Alaska Anchorage to begin the day at 12 p.m., before No. 2-seed Central Washington faces No. 7 Northwest Nazarene at approximately 2:30 p.m.

Following the Pioneers’ contest at 5 p.m., CCAA rival and No. 4-seeded Cal State San Marcos will play No. 5 Azusa Pacific at approximately 7:30 p.m.

The NCAA West Region Semifinals will be held on Saturday, March 12, with the first of two contests scheduled for 5 p.m. The regional final is set for Monday, March 14 at 7 p.m.

You can view the complete NCAA bracket here.

Cal State East Bay is now a completely cashless campus. Fans and spectators are encouraged to purchase tickets online in advance here, or can also purchase at the door using a credit or debit card.

General admission is $15, and $10 for students with a valid school ID.

NCAA merchandise will be available for purchase on-site, and can also be purchased online here.

CSUEB is coming off its third California Collegiate Athletic Association (CCAA) Tournament title in program history on March 5, defeating Cal State San Marcos in the championship game, 80-66.

It was the second CCAA Tournament championship for sixth-year head coach Shanele Stires, who also led the Pioneers to the title in 2017.

Sophomore guard Zhane Duckett (Oakland/St. Joe’s HS) finished with 14 points, seven rebounds and six assists en route to being named CCAA Tournament MVP.

Junior guard Delia Moore was awarded with the CCAA Elite 13 award for academic excellence prior to Friday’s semifinal win over Cal State LA, and was also named the CCAA All-Tournament Team.

2022 WOMEN’S BASKETBALL NCAA WEST REGIONAL

(All contests held at Pioneer Gym on the Cal State East Bay Hayward campus)

Friday March 11

#3 Western Washington vs. #6 Alaska Anchorage, 12 p.m. PT

#2 Central Washington vs. #7 Northwest Nazarene, 2:30 p.m. PT

#1 Cal State East Bay vs. #8 Academy of Art, 5 p.m. PT

#4 Cal State San Marcos vs. #5 Azusa Pacific, 7:30 p.m. PT

Saturday March 12

Western Washington/Alaska Anchorage vs. Central Washington/Northwest Nazarene, 5 p.m. PT

Cal State East Bay/Academy of Art vs. Cal State San Marcos/Azusa Pacific, 7:30 p.m. PT

Monday March 14

TBA vs. TBA, 7 p.m. PT