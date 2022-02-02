Who We Are

The Pioneer Online’s Spring 2022 Editorial Staff. (Top Row L-R: Nickolas Alcazar, Sarah Rodriquez, Paolo Acob, Isaac Coleman; Bottom Row L-R: David Phan, Rohit Kumar, Monet Troche, Maha Sanad, Ayushi Ranjan; Not Pictured: Scarlet Schwenk, Zhanserik Termitashev, Zoe Colombo, Capriccia Thomas)

The Pioneer is a student-run newspaper that teaches all technical and communicative aspects of how a newsroom works. We teach workshops, including interviewing and Associated Press Style; students learn how to network, time management skills of personal academics and Pioneer coursework, researching and fact-checking, and expand student’s knowledge of [public] speaking skills and interpersonal communication.

We utilize multimedia skills through equipment like cameras, microphones, lighting, software, and many more that are incumbent for the 21st-century technology-run society we live in. Photographic and videographic equipment, are essential in the storytelling of newsworthy stories.

