The+49ers+Playoff+Run

The 49ers started the year 3-5, however, thanks to the success of Deebo Samuel and the development of the league’s third-best overall defense. The 49ers were able to win seven of their last nine games and enter the NFL 2021-2022 playoffs as the sixth seed in the National Football Conference.

With road wins against the three seeded Dallas Cowboys and the one-seed Green Bay Packers, the 49ers found themselves coming up short against the Los Angeles Rams and left the game with more questions than answers. Let’s take a look back at the 49ers’ underdog run throughout the playoffs.

The 49ers take on the Dallas Cowboys in their first matchup in the playoffs. The 49ers would have to win a road game against the league’s number one ranked offense led by quarterback Dak Prescott and a defense that led the league in turnovers forced. Seemingly, there was no way that the 49ers would win this game.

The game started out with the 49ers going for 7/7 for 75 yards, the game’s first score. After an interception by Prescott, the 49ers answered again with a Samuel rushing touchdown, and the 49ers led the game 23-7 going into the fourth quarter. After an errant throw by QB Jimmy Garrappolo that led to an interception, the Cowboys answer back with a five-yard QB scamper into the endzone. The Cowboys then have the ball on their 16-yard line and 2:51 left to play in the game. The 49ers sent pressure on fourth and eleven and held the Cowboys out of the endzone to win the game. The 49ers won with their defense (which ended the game with five sacks) and the timely plays by all-pro wide receiver Samuel.

The divisional round had the 49ers going up north to Lambeau against the number one seeded Green Bay Packers. The 49ers would have to win a road game against Aaron Rodgers who was coming off a consecutive MVP season and the number one ranked defense in the NFL to advance to the next round of playoffs. In a game where the weather had an impact on both teams, the 49ers found a way to win.

A blocked field goal attempt and a blocked punt attempt returned for a touchdown would give the 49ers three minutes and twenty seconds left on their own 29-yard line and a chance to win the game. The 49ers march down the field and kick the game-winning field goal with no time left on the clock. The 49ers once again left their mark on that win. Samuel one more had five sacks and clutch plays including a third and seven run that would put the 49ers in field goal range.

In a heavily anticipated NFC championship game, the 49ers vs the Los Angeles Rams with the winner representing the NFC in the Super Bowl. The 49ers were moving up and down the field early in the first half of the game, Garappolo was completing key third downs to keep the drive alive. Samuel played lights out with 78 total yards and a touchdown, tight end George Kittle also put up a touchdown of his own. However, the 49ers seem to have no answer for Cooper Kupp and Odell Beckham Jr, the duo combined for a total of 20 receptions, 255 yards, and two touchdowns.

The 49ers have shown toughness, grit, and the ability to win games in a myriad of ways. After starting the season 3-5, the 49ers found themselves one quarter away from being in their second Super Bowl in three years.

However, no one predicted the team would get this far and the 49ers have nothing to hang their heads about. It’s time to shift the focus toward next season, a season where the 49ers can take the league by storm.