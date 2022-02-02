California State University Requires COVID-19 Booster for Spring 2022

In compliance with the COVID-19 vaccination policy, California State University announced that students, staff, and faculty will be required to take the booster shot

Welcome back, Pioneers! The hill just got a healthy new boost. As we embark on the spring semester, there are a few important protocols the California State University system has implemented to ensure a healthy and safe return to campus.

The CSU’s requirement will be implemented for all 23 campuses. CSUEB has taken measures to ensure this new policy will be implemented immediately for its campus body. Vaccines and boosters are available to help combat the rise in variants and COVID-19 diagnosis among students and faculty.

“Vaccination, including a booster when eligible, remains our most effective strategy against infection and severe disease,” said CSU Chancellor Joseph I. Castro in a press release from the CSU. “This is particularly important in light of the rapid rise of cases of COVID-19 throughout the state and nation as the Omicron variant spreads.”

In compliance with this policy, the university held online instruction for the first two weeks. Cathy Sandeen, California State University, East Bay’s President, sent an announcement on Jan. 26 informing the campus body that in-person activities will return on Jan. 31. The university will continue to follow safety protocols by distributing up to three KN95 masks per week for students and employees. COVID-19 testing will be available on both the Hayward and Concord campuses.

“Currently, public health guidance has focused on the high contagion risk of the Omicron variant. To help our students, faculty, and staff stay safe, the university temporarily had the first two weeks of the Spring 2022 semester online so we could reduce the density of people on our campuses and watch for the Omicron surge to drop. The university also purchased KN95 masks for students, faculty, and staff and we started distributing them earlier in January. Beginning January 31, students can pick up three free masks at the Ask Me tables on campus” stated Lyanh Luu, Director of Environmental Health & Safety at CSUEB.

The new vaccine policy now requires booster shots to be completed and uploaded to myCSUEB by Feb. 28, 2022, or up to six months after an individual has received their final dose. Apart from this, CSU’s policy will allow students and employees exemptions for religious and medical reasons.

“People are eligible for the booster shot five months after their primary series is completed. The booster tremendously reduces your likelihood of severe illness, hospitalization, and death,” stated Dr. Arnab Mukherjea, Associate Professor and Department Chair of Public Health at CSUEB.

Due to the surge in COVID-19 cases, the need for testing has increased. “The university is providing testing three days a week. Lines have gotten longer for testing, so the university is trying to increase its testing capacity. It’s important that people have tests available to check themselves. The U.S. government is issuing four free at-home tests. It’s important to take advantage of this and sign-up to receive it,” continued Mukherjea.

CSUEB is partnering with La Familia to administer the COVID-19 vaccines and booster shots for Pfizer, Moderna, and J&J. The clinics will be held on the following dates: Feb. 1, Feb. 15, March 1, and March 15 located in the Old University Union, Room 102 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the Hayward campus. In order to receive the booster shot, a valid government I.D., Bay Card, and vaccination card are required.

The new booster vaccine mandate ensures a healthy and safe campus environment. Resources will be available to comply with health and safety protocols, so the campus community can do its part in mitigating the risks of COVID-19. Stay updated on the current information, please visit the California Department of Public Health here.