CSUEB’s PASA’s Flea Market

California State University, East Bay’s Pilipinx American Student Association, held its first flea market on Nov. 20 in the music building’s promenade. PASA is a cultural organization on the CSUEB campus that focuses on Filipinx culture, which helps build community with students of all different backgrounds. This featured market was a revamp of the PASA convention event.



The event promoted local Pilipinx vendors selling their personalized stickers, vintage clothing, and more. This event allowed visitors to connect, participate in a raffle, and buy crafted items.

PASA had a vision for what they wanted to do for the fall 2021 semester. “I fully intended on creating an event that combined my interest of bringing our communities together and celebrating art and creations of local artists,” said Aerielle Ulip, PASA’s Vice President.



The flea market’s goal was to highlight local artists and small businesses to put their names out there and gather together as a community. “I was very satisfied with the amount of New PASA, Old PASA, and community members that interacted at the event. It really felt like my worlds were colliding,” continued Ulip.



With CSUEB’s first semester of having multiple in-person events taking place, this was PASA’s first Philanthropy event of the semester. One of PASA’s goals is to support Asian-American and Fil-Am communities through benefactions during the event. Six non-profit organizations were selected: Kare4Kidz, Asian Women’s Shelter, Liyang Network, Sabokahan Unity of Lumad Women, Gerry Low-Sabado Memorial Scholarship Fund, and Save Our Schools Network.



These organizations’ missions center around issues in indigenous Philippine communities and provide safe housing and resources to domestic violence survivors in the Bay Area. Fifteen percent of vendor sales were donated to these organizations.



PASA’s Flea Market has been another example of a successful in-person event at CSUEB. “The PASA Flea Market was a fun experience, an opportunity to support smaller creators and businesses in the Bay Area. My thanks goes out to PASA for hosting this event, and I look forward to the next one,” detailed Devon Paragas, a visitor attending the event.

