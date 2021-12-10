California+Law+Aims+to+Reduce+Climate+Change+by+Recycling+Organic+Waste

California State Bill 1838 is a statewide composting mandate to reduce the amount of greenhouse gas emissions and the harmful effects of climate change.



Effective Jan. 1, 2022, California will enact the Mandatory Commercial Organics Recycling Law in all its jurisdictions. California State Bill 1383 requires businesses and residents to recycle organic waste to address the six million tons of food waste Californians throw away annually, according to the California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA).



The policy was introduced in September 2016. It was signed into law the same year by Gov. Jerry Brown, to reduce short-lived climate pollutants (SCLP). The policy targets to reduce organic waste by 75% by the end of 2025.



The policy aims to reduce greenhouse emissions and minimize the detrimental effects of climate change. Climate change has drastically affected California with hotter temperatures and yearly droughts causing reduced water supplies and numerous wildfires.



Because of this, many counties have poor air quality. Additionally, agricultural and farming hardships have made it more difficult for locals to have fresh produce. Moreover, sea levels are continuing to rise resulting in coastal floodings and displacing many families and communities from their homes and beaches.



The bill will require approximately 38.6 million residents and businesses to recycle organic waste and provide organic waste collection services. Residents, schools, and businesses are required to subscribe to their jurisdiction’s curbside collection program.



Jurisdictions who do not comply with state regulations will be fined. The state mandate is divided into two tiers. The first tier goes into effect on Jan. 1, which includes supermarkets, grocery stores, and foodservice distributors. Tier two goes into effect in 2024, adding restaurants, hotels, health facilities, schools, and hospitals to the mandate.



“Once landfills are filled there’s no place to put the garbage. It reduces the amount of materials going into landfills and preserves life. This is an important goal” stated Gail Lee, Sustainability Director, University of California, San Francisco Sustainability Office.



In Hayward, the Tennyson community garden reuses organic waste which helps prevent landfill build-up, and the second most harmful greenhouse emission: methane.



The recycled organic waste can be reused for materials such as compost and biofuel. Methane, the second largest contributor to greenhouse gas emissions, is produced when materials such as food scraps and paper are decomposed in landfills. The organic waste will be sorted and sent to a facility to be processed into compost or biofuel.



“It can be used for agriculture instead of chemical fertilizers. The people who are genuinely exposed are the workers. So, it protects the health of workers by using compost,” concluded Lee.



There are many ways Californians can come together to reduce the harmful effects of climate change by saving organic waste and eliminating the amount of greenhouse emissions pollutants. For more information on getting involved and doing your part, please visit here.

