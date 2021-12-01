Healthcare Labor Shortage and America’s Shipping Crisis

East Bay Weekly reports on campus and community stories affecting the lives of students and communities surrounding the East Bay.



Today will be our final show of the semester. We hope you enjoyed East Bay Weekly and all of the content we have shown these past few months.



First up we took a look at healthcare labor shortages throughout the United States. Also, it’s no secret the shipping crisis and the backup of the supply chain is affecting everyone with consumer prices rising while uncertainty about the pandemic continues.



We hope you enjoyed watching and we will see you next time!



Video Editor: Paolo Acob

Production Team: Danalin Villasenor, Adrian Romero, Vaughn Jones, Kayvon Mangabay

