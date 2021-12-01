Global Inflation is Taking a Huge Bite into Rising Food Prices

Food insecurity is rising as world food prices continue to surge, increasing over 4.6% as of September.



Globally, food prices are surging, causing low-bracket socioeconomic communities to face extreme food insecurity and impoverishment. Over 697 million people face food insecurity and malnourishment; this number is expected to increase in 2022.



The COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown(s) worldwide changed the infrastructure of supply chains and substantially altered public demand for food. Steady inflation is expected to hit hardest on food and beverage, impacting grocery stores and restaurant prices.



Americans face these same detrimental hardships to meet basic needs as people in third-world countries. In the U.S. alone, 38 million people, including 12 million children are impoverished, according to government data. Food insecurity affects children’s health and development the most, seeing as 22% of children’s growth is stunted from inadequate nutrients from food consumption.



The high-risk communities are among African Americans, Latinos, and Indigenous groups. These marginalized communities deal with chronic health conditions, limited access to healthcare, poverty, and catastrophic diets related to systemic socio-racial determinants.



In light of this ongoing issue, organizations are fighting to combat poor nutrition and starvation. Feeding America is a nonprofit organization that seeks to solve food insecurity by tackling the underlying causes related to poverty.



The South Hayward Parish has served Castro Valley, Union City, and Hayward communities for 55 years. In October, they delivered canned and fresh goods to over 11,000 families and children.



“Since October, we have given over 1 million pounds of food. We have received donations from small and local businesses. Many of this food would go to waste, but instead of throwing it away, they give it to us to feed families,” stated Ralph Morales, the director of the South Hayward Parish.



California State University, East Bay provides students with food and basic goods from their Helping Our Pioneers Excel (H.O.P.E.) food pantry. The Hayward food pantry is open Tuesday through Thursday from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m, located in the Student Health Center, room 118. For more information, visit here.



Additionally, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), formerly known as the Food Stamp Program, is provided to individuals and families to purchase food items online or in-person. In California, it’s known as CalFresh. The program is for eligible students. Grants are distributed for groceries at food stores, farmers’ markets, and online stores like Amazon and Walmart. It allows people with low-income to purchase healthy and nutritious food. To learn more about this program, visit here.



“We are committed to serving our community members at the low socioeconomic scale. I have been with this organization for 11 years. People are so generous with donations. We value the relationships with our clients,” concluded Morales.

