The Pioneer Announces Special Print Edition

East Bay Weekly reports on campus and community stories affecting the lives of students and communities surrounding the East Bay.



The Pioneer Online is back in print for the first time since the pandemic began in March 2020! It will be released on Thursday, Nov. 18.



The special print edition will take a look back at students returning to our East Bay campus throughout the Fall 2021 semester, East Bay’s life and culture.



Community members and students can pick up their copy at locations in Castro Valley, Fremont, Hayward, Newark, San Leandro and at the Hayward and Concord campuses.



We hope you enjoyed watching and we will see you in two weeks after our fall recess!



Video Editor: Jhoselyn Morales Reyes

Assistant Video Editor: Paolo Acob

Production Team: Danalin Villasenor, Adrian Romero, Vaughn Jones, Kayvon Mangabay

