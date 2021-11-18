Letter+From+The+Editor



As we head into Fall recess with only three weeks left in the Fall 2021 semester, I wanted to take the opportunity to reflect on this past semester.



This semester, the campus saw the largest volume of students, faculty, and staff, with many classes and departments repopulated since the state’s first lockdown in March 2020. As each semester passes, the number of campus visitors will only increase.



The Pioneer began working in the newsroom again, and many new projects commenced, including the print edition. Our website was updated to a more modern look than what was previously there, and we couldn’t be happier with how it turned out.



We ventured out into social media by creating Reels, TikTok videos, and curating content for our viewers. The Pioneer’s graphic design team created a weekly newsletter featuring new issues on a regular basis.



East Bay Weekly was also established this semester by myself and The Pioneer’s Managing Editor, Scarlet Schwenk, along with local high school students Danalin Villasenor, Adrian Romero, and Vaughn Jones. The show is a weekly broadcast and reports on campus and community stories affecting the lives of students and communities surrounding the East Bay.



In mid-October, The Pioneer’s staff, including myself, our Social Media Editor, Maha Sanad, and Photo Editor, Paolo Acob, had the opportunity to visit the CORE building and capture its progress and it was a fantastic experience. The building is set to open in spring 2022 and is located in the central point of the campus; one of its main objectives is to connect all three levels of campus.



Of all of the exciting ventures that we have accomplished this semester, I’m so happy that we’re able to publish a print edition, and we hope to do more in the future. In this issue, you will find a plethora of stories from our editors and writers on many topics relating to politics, campus life, health, opinion, and much more.



This could not have been possible without the help of our Faculty Advisor, Dr. Katherine Bell, Faculty Production Manager, Eric Ronning, the Pioneer Advertising Agency, The Pioneer’s Editorial staff, and our loyal readers.



My goal for The Pioneer this upcoming semester is to continue producing digital content through our website and social media channels and continue publishing print editions.



This semester, The Pioneer was filled with many changes, and I’m looking forward to the exciting things to come in the New Year. Good luck to those gearing up for finals, and I wish everyone a happy and safe winter break.



To learn more about The Pioneer, visit us at thepioneeronline.com.

