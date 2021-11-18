Fall 2021 Comm 333: Photojournalism Students’ Photos

Francisco Villanueva, Kieara Simmons, and Rafeeq Muhammad
November 18, 2021


Here is a showcase of the fantastic work that photojournalism students in Comm 333 have composed this fall semester. Professor Kevin Pina assigns weekly photo assignments for students to photograph stories around the Bay Area and throughout California.

1) Strike at Kaiser, San Leandro, Calif.

On Oct. 7, several people were outside of Kaiser on strike for hours, holding up signs explaining their reasons for striking. The strike was seen a couple of days before this day; it is unclear how long the strike will last. (Francisco Villanueva)


2) Masking Up Indoors

Though there is a little light at the end of the tunnel returning to indoor dining and even taking instructed painting classes (at a Sip and Paint) after being restricted to being at home for over a year due to COVID-19. We still should keep in mind that currently, the CDC estimated in September that Delta (a deadlier strand of COVID-19) accounted for more than 85 cases in the United States. So the message here is that masking indoors in public places, regardless of vaccination status, to stop transmission and stop the pandemic should still be everybody’s priority. (Kieara Simmons)

3) Celebrating All Commuters

The Associated Students Inc. organized a free breakfast table and raffle to celebrate commuter students on Oct. 18. Being a commuter student myself, I noticed the small gestures like this that show how California State University, East Bay’s students appreciate all students who make an effort to come to campus after a long shutdown due to COVID-19. (Kieara Simmons)

4) San Francisco Bay Area Ferry Recovering from COVID-19 Shutdown

Ridership is gradually rebounding from the devastating effects of the COVID-19 shutdown. Bay Area economies are benefiting from the increased number of passengers and potential patrons who are again using the ferry services for commuting, shopping, and tourism. (Rafeeq Muhammad)


Stay tuned for more photo features from photojournalism students as the spring semester begins.