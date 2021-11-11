Cal State East Bay’s Women’s Soccer Team’s Victory in First Round of CCAA Tournament

Gallery | 10 Photos Christian Martinez Kelsey Pena, CSUEB’s midfielder #11, kneels during the playing of the national anthem before the match between CSUEB and Stanislaus State on Nov. 11 at the Pioneer Stadium.



California State University, East Bay’s Women’s soccer team faced off against the Stanislaus State Warriors on Nov. 7 at the Pioneer Stadium in the first round of the CCAA tournament.





The Pioneers held off the Warriors 0-0 in regular and extra time and won a decisive penalty shoot-out with a score of 5-4 with goalkeeper Jordan Smith saving three penalty kicks.





The Pioneers will face off against California State University, Chico at 4 p.m. on Nov. 12 in their first-ever semifinal match at Kellogg Stadium on California State Polytechnic University, Pomona’s campus.

