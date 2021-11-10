ADVERTISEMENT: 4 Reasons Taking Amtrak San Joaquins is a Great Way to Get Home or Travel for the Holidays

San Joaquins is a Great Way to Get Home or Travel for the Holidays

Heading home for the holidays? Amtrak San Joaquins offers an affordable, convenient train service connecting riders from East Bay to the Central Valley. From Hayward, take the Orange/Green BART line north to Oakland Lake Merritt Station and connect to Jack London Square Amtrak Station to access the rest of the Valley. Now that you know how to get there, read on for 3 great reasons to take Amtrak San Joaquins for the holidays, and book your ticket today!

Beat the traffic and Enjoy the Ride

With thousands of students looking to get home for the holidays, traffic can be a nightmare. Flying is expensive, and no one enjoys the hassle of an airport. Take the train and skip the stress! When you take Amtrak San Joaquins, you don’t just get to where you’re going – you also enjoy spectacular views, comfortable seating with plenty of legroom, free WiFi, bike storage, and food and drink onboard. It definitely beats being stuck on Highway 99.

Save Money

Looking to save money? Amtrak San Joaquins is one of the most affordable travel options. Student discounts mean you save even more – with an everyday student discount of 15%, along with the 6TIXs student pass that lets you save 30% on three RT tickets. For example, that means a ticket from Berkeley to Modesto could cost as little as $20 with discounts applied.

See California

Amtrak San Joaquins is a convenient option to get home to see family, but it’s also a great way to explore destinations across California. With 18 stations throughout the state and bus connections to 135 destinations, you can travel to world famous spots such as Yosemite National Park and Napa Valley Wine Country.

Now is the perfect time to book a trip to explore all these possibilities. Whether you’re heading back home, visiting friends, or planning a getaway, Amtrak San Joaquins is the best way to travel in comfort and style. Book your ticket today!