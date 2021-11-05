CSU: East Bay’s Preview Day!

Gallery | 8 Photos Paolo Acob Incoming freshman and transfer students, along with friends and family, lined up to check-in and receive “swag” from Student Life and Leadership on Oct. 23 at CSUEB. All visitors who attended Preview Day were requested to register online prior to their arrival.



HAYWARD, Calif.- California State University, East Bay held their first Preview Day since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020 on Oct. 23. The event was a great opportunity for prospective students to tour, and take a look at campus in person.



East Bay’s Student Life and Leadership hosted the event and gave away CSUEB memorabilia including T-shirts, pins, and lanyards to attendees.



Preview Day allowed students and guests to learn more about resources on campus and meet some faculty members from departments like biological sciences, business, and communication.



The event featured performances near the Music Building’s Lawn and the car show which featured a variety of classic automobiles ranging from the 1960s to the 1990s.



East Bay’s Preview Day proved to be a successful return back to in-person events as most students, faculty, staff, and guests found themselves enjoying the event.

