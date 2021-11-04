‘Striktober’ Taking Place Across the Country and East Bay’s Homecoming

East Bay Weekly reports on campus and community stories affecting the lives of students and communities surrounding the East Bay.



Hundreds of workers are going on strike across the country in protest of low wages and unsafe working conditions. East Bay continues to celebrate a gradual return to campus with Homecoming 2021, featuring performances, a car show, and many more interactive acts throughout the day.



Learn more at thepioneeronline.com or throughout our Linktree: https://linktr.ee/thepioneernewspaper



East Bay Weekly reports on campus and community stories affecting the lives of students and communities surrounding the East Bay.



We hope you enjoyed watching and we will see you in two weeks!



Video Editor: Paolo Acob

Assistant Video Editor: Monet Troche

Production Team: Danalin Villasenor, Adrian Romero, Vaughn Jones, Kayvon Mangabay

