CSUEB’s Homecoming Weekend

“Pioneers of the past, present, and future”



California State University, East Bay’s Homecoming event closed off Forever Pioneer Week in success on Oct. 23. After the annual Forever Pioneer Week was put on hold due to COVID-19, CSUEB’s alumni and community were finally able to come together to celebrate and experience all that CSUEB has to offer.



Alumni Engagement partnered with Student Outreach this year’s homecoming was also an event in combination with Preview Day for incoming students and families. Director of Alumni Engagement, Travis Nelson, worked along with Carissa Almandmoss from Student Outreach to make sure that the event would encompass everyone within and beyond the Pioneer community.



“Our return to campus after shelter-in-place created some new opportunities for us to think differently about events and break down some silos to collaborate more,” stated Travis Nelson.



The collaboration of Alumni Engagement and the Office of Student Outreach brought the community together. Alumni and prospective students were able to enjoy musical performances, a car show, campus tours, department programs, and local alumni and community vendor stands. The excitement of prospective students could be seen as they toured the campus. Visitors got the chance to meet and speak with President Sandeen.



“Most of the people I spoke with were prospective students and their family members. Students were excited and a little scared. Parents had lots of questions. One father of a prospective art major was interested in career possibilities for his daughter after graduation,” said President Sandeen.



CSUEB’s Homecoming showed just how eager students are for the return of in-person events as well as the very anticipated comeback of a pre-pandemic college experience. Thus far, the fall semester has been filled with various events, in-person and online, for students and staff.



Oktoberfest, Forever Pioneer Happy Hour, Distinguished Alumni Awards, and Golden Grad Night, for example, were among the many events that were also held in-person for Forever Pioneer Week. All of which alumni, students, faculty, and staff were able to attend and enjoy.



As the fall semester comes to an end and the holiday season approaches, there are only a few events left on the schedule. Here is more information about future fall events.



“For the Spring we’ll be continuing forward with more extensive event programming including a return of our popular Saturday morning Pioneer Hikes, a return of our half-day Career BOOST Career Conference, and some other new programming in addition to all the online events we are currently doing,” said Nelson.

