COMM 496 & COMM 496A
Hi Pioneers! Enrollment for Spring Semester 2022 is coming up. Don’t miss the opportunity to enroll in these 2 new classes: COMM 496 and COMM 496A.
🎥COM 496 Media Production-Video:
T/TH 1:15-2:55 PM (On-ground)
4 units
A hands-on project-based course where you’ll work in a TV studio environment producing original content by learning these skills:
-camera operation
-lighting design
-audio
-Live switching with a Tricaster 850 system
-show development
-scripting
-Show running
-producing and directing
-teleprompter operation
-performing for the camera
📻COM 496A Media Production-Radio:
Mondays 12pm-1:40pm (On-ground)
2 units
-develop and host your own radio show
-engineer and perform in a live studio environment
-program and promote a radio station
-work with and promote independent artists
Contact [email protected] for more info!