COMM 496 & COMM 496A



Hi Pioneers! Enrollment for Spring Semester 2022 is coming up. Don’t miss the opportunity to enroll in these 2 new classes: COMM 496 and COMM 496A.



🎥COM 496 Media Production-Video:



T/TH 1:15-2:55 PM (On-ground)

4 units



A hands-on project-based course where you’ll work in a TV studio environment producing original content by learning these skills:



-camera operation

-lighting design

-audio

-Live switching with a Tricaster 850 system

-show development

-scripting

-Show running

-producing and directing

-teleprompter operation

-performing for the camera



📻COM 496A Media Production-Radio:



Mondays 12pm-1:40pm (On-ground)

2 units



-develop and host your own radio show

-engineer and perform in a live studio environment

-program and promote a radio station

-work with and promote independent artists



Contact [email protected] for more info!

