East Bay Returning to Campus for Spring 2022 and Crisis at the Border

In this episode, we take a closer look at the ongoing humanitarian crisis at the border driving Haitians out of their home country due to exploitation and climate change. Cal State East Bay plans a return to full in-person classes for the Spring 2022 semester, but faculty and students remain uncertain of the future course modalities.



Video Editors: Paolo Acob and Monet Troche

Production Team: Raphaël Timmons, Kayvon Mangabay, Danalin Villasenor, Adrian Romero, and Vaughn Jones