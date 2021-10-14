A Closer Look at the 2021 Women’s March in San Francisco

East Bay Weekly reports on campus and community stories affecting the lives of students and communities surrounding the East Bay.

In this episode, we discussed the Women’s March that took place on Saturday, Oct. 2 which started at the Civic Center Plaza and finished at the Ferry Building. Bay Area residents were among the thousands of protestors across the country who came out to march for women’s reproductive rights. Other protests included Washington D.C, Los Angeles, and Austin, Texas.

We hope you enjoyed watching and we will see you next week!

Video Editors: Monet Troche, Paolo Acob, and Scarlet Schwenk

Women’s March Video Editor: Jhoselyn Morales Reyes

Production Team: Danalin Villasenor, Adrian Romero, Vaughn Jones