A memorial for those who died in one of the planes hijacked on 9/11



Jesus Garcia at the Flight 93 memorial in Union City. Saturday, Sept. 11 will be the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks that took place in New York, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.



Union City officials will hold a memorial event from 10 – 10:30 a.m. on Sept. 11 to commemorate the passengers of SFO-bound Flight 93.



Flight 93 was headed to San Francisco International Airport (SFO), but was hijacked by terrorists and diverted towards Washington D.C. Some of the passengers formed a group intended to regain control of the cockpit.



While the in-flight skirmish ended with the plane crashing in an empty field in Pennsylvania, these passengers successfully thwarted the hijackers’ plans of crashing the plane into the U.S. Capitol.



Union City’s mayor Pat Gacoscos will give a speech, and Reverend Albert Valencia will give a brief invocation. The memorial’s creator, Michael Emerson, will also be in attendance.



The event will be held at the Flight 93 Memorial at 3296 Courthouse Place, at the corner of Alvarado Blvd. and Dyer St. Parking is available in the shopping center across the street from the memorial.

