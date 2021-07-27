Pop-up Flea Market Enlivens Fourth Street

BERKELEY, Calif. — Many are familiar with the flea market concept; where one can find vintage and used treasures for reasonable prices. However, in Berkeley, a new pop-up that opened up shop on Fourth Street does things a little differently.

Artist and Fleas is a pop-up traveling flea market that hosts vendors in New York and California. Their website stated it is a “marketplace of makers — tastemakers, experience creators, designers, collectors, and curators.” At the Berkeley pop-up on July 24, vendors sold everything from textiles and decorative pillows to jewelry and vintage clothing.

Every stall had something unique and attractive to offer. A number of talented artists had their works on display in the main plaza and their vibrant canvases caught the eyes of passersby. A standout in terms of originality was Rocking the Clock, which sold vintage instruments repurposed into functional home decor.

Robert Rodriguez and Paige McCafferty were two vendors who operated the stall for McCafferty’s shop, Awkwood Things. Rodriguez explained that this week was only their second time participating in the Berkeley pop-up. “Things were slow this morning but are starting to pick up now. It’s been nice to see people get out more,” Rodriquez stated.

While McCafferty was behind the hand-crafted charcuterie boards and the resin and pressed floral figurines, Rodriguez collaborated with her on the Star Wars-themed pieces, some of which featured his Boba Fett helmet atop her resin-cast busts in a comically unexpected combination.

Crowds seemed to gather at around noon, an hour after the start of the market. They meandered through the stalls, taking in the artisans’ many offerings. Some gathered at Star Designs by Charmeng, a stall where artist Charmeng Robinson was selling her psychedelic “dipped paint” art. Her medium of choice was acrylic paint, which rippled in multicolored swirls across the canvases and pendants she was selling that day.

Vendors at the July 24 pop-up included Rose West Studios, Bunnycone Designs, Sweeter than Honey Bakery, Slant Vintage, Maco Decor, Entendre Cosmetics, and much more. There was an incredible variety of hand-made goods for sale that could entice anyone to spend an hour of their weekend browsing the stalls.

The flea market can be found at 1919 Fourth Street, Berkeley, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. every Saturday this summer.