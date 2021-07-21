CSUEB’s Wind Symphony Live Performance

The California State University, East Bay Music department was one of the few departments that held in-person classes during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic. The minimal number of on-campus classes left the Wind Symphony performing on a silent campus.

Dr. Cardaras, Chair of the Communication Department, searched for a group of communication students interested in gaining production experience in this creative video opportunity via email.

This project was a collaboration with Dr. Gaudry, associate professor of the Music department at CSUEB, who also serves as Director of Bands and Coordinator of Instrumental Music, in creating a video of a live performance for the music departments’ Wind Symphony.

During the planning of this event with Dr. Gaudry, Professor Kupers, Dance and Inclusive Performance Chair for the Department of Theatre and Dance, mentioned that a group of students within the department agreed to participate in this performance.

The outcome of this alliance was an artistic piece that combined the empty CSUEB campus with a dance performance to the live musical piece “Passages.” These students have the power to “light up” the university’s campus during the difficult moments of 2021.

Many were not able to experience this live performance, so a digital version was filmed to reach a larger audience of students. Fall 2021 will come with the repopulation of students on campus, which will allow students to perform in more live events and give many new opportunities to attend these performances.

To view the video via The Pioneer’s YouTube channel, click here.