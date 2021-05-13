California State University East Bay’s Recreation Center (RAW) Reopens after Alameda County enters red tier

Kayla Usison and Gary Duropan at the front desk of the RAW. There were four student workers during the appointment shift on May 4.



Hayward, Calif. – The Recreation and Wellness (RAW) has reopened following the changes made within the Covid-19 guidelines and was advocated for by Associated Students Incorporated (ASI). The Pioneer Online was able to capture the reopening process and setup of the building in the morning and an appointment slot where students can work out. A few students and employees shared their experiences with the RAW’s reopening.