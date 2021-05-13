Local Votercade Highlights Ongoing Fight for Voting Rights



Oakland, Calif. – Many states are currently restricting voter rights in the wake of the 2020 presidential election which makes it harder for voters to have their political voices heard. California has widespread voting access compared to other parts of the country, but even here many want more to be done, including the elimination of the filibuster.

The people who gathered for the John Lewis Voting Rights Day of Action at the Oakland, Coliseum in Oakland, Calif. did so because they wanted to educate the community to get involved in activism that would expand voters’ rights.

The Pioneer Online documented their passion for the cause as they held speeches and embarked on a “votercade” in their cars throughout the city. Their concern for voting rights was in reaction to a more significant issue many are concerned with after the election: that many states are pushing to make voting harder, making it less accessible for their citizens.