Department of Communication Graduation Awards Recipients
May 11, 2021
Please join me in congratulating them:
Outstanding Graduate Student
Auzeen Mendoza
Outstanding Organizational Student
Ruby Zamudio
Juniper Hoeft Aho
Outstanding Advertising and Public Relations Student
Donovan Bader
Stephanie Mendoza
Outstanding Video Student
Jhoselyn Morales Reyes
Outstanding Photojournalism Student
Paolo Acob
Outstanding East Bay Live Student
Raphael Timmons
Outstanding Graduate Thesis
Iuliana Papuc
Outstanding Undergraduate Researcher
Annakate Lopez
Outstanding Graduate Media Studies Student
Karmen Yap
Outstanding Undergraduate Media Studies Student
Alfonso Gonzalez
Scarlet Schwenk
Outstanding Graduate Project
Roy Tillery
Pioneer Leadership Award
Monet Troche
Pioneer Journalism Award
Kelsey Marasigan
Outstanding Social Justice Scholar
Michelle Weber
Outstanding Critical Cultural Scholar
Karlee Yong
Promise in Journalism Award
Scarlet Schwenk
We are so proud of you!