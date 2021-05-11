Department+of+Communication+Graduation+Awards+Recipients

Please join me in congratulating them:

Outstanding Graduate Student

Auzeen Mendoza

Outstanding Organizational Student

Ruby Zamudio

Juniper Hoeft Aho

Outstanding Advertising and Public Relations Student

Donovan Bader

Stephanie Mendoza

Outstanding Video Student

Jhoselyn Morales Reyes

Outstanding Photojournalism Student

Paolo Acob

Outstanding East Bay Live Student

Raphael Timmons

Outstanding Graduate Thesis

Iuliana Papuc

Outstanding Undergraduate Researcher

Annakate Lopez

Outstanding Graduate Media Studies Student

Karmen Yap

Outstanding Undergraduate Media Studies Student

Alfonso Gonzalez

Scarlet Schwenk

Outstanding Graduate Project

Roy Tillery

Pioneer Leadership Award

Monet Troche

Pioneer Journalism Award

Kelsey Marasigan

Outstanding Social Justice Scholar

Michelle Weber

Outstanding Critical Cultural Scholar

Karlee Yong

Promise in Journalism Award

Scarlet Schwenk

We are so proud of you!