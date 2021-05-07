Biden’s possible return to the Maximum Pressure policy: a summary



The Iran narrative has a place in the media, although the presentation of its issues is incomplete and subjective. This summary will provide a brief synopsis of the essay, “Biden’s possible return to the Maximum Pressure policy” in which the Iran nuclear deal, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) development, its undoing by the Trump administration, the effects of the maximum pressure policy, and President Biden’s possible return to the agreement are addressed.

American news outlets have questioned which of the players, the U.S. or Iran, will take the first step towards the nuclear deal.

Since 1979, Iran and the U.S. have attempted numerous ineffective negotiations.

After two years of comprehensive negotiations, with the support of all permanent members of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), the nuclear deal was drafted on July 14, 2015. The UNSC issued Resolution 2231, replacing all previous plans targeting Iran’s nuclear program.

As part of the deal, Iran agreed to reduce their stockpile of enrichment, enough uranium to maintain the country’s energy and medical needs without having the ability to build a nuclear bomb.

Despite Iran’s verified complete compliance with the nuclear deal, former President Trump unilaterally withdrew the U.S.’s engagement in the JCPOA on May 8, 2018. European international diplomats found the U.S. unilateral withdrawal unsettling, considering that the JCPOA was a multilateral agreement.

In making this arbitrary decision, Trump defied a sophisticated and comprehensive diplomatic accomplishment. Observers took note that Trump and his son-in-law Jarred Kushner had unusually close relations with Israel and the Netanyahu government. Trump’s distaste towards the Iran nuclear deal (JCPOA) reflects the attitude of regional allies towards Iran.

Under political pressure, it was likely the Biden administration would attempt to include other issues beyond the JCPOA mandate, such as Iran’s defense missiles, but electorates have yet to see the Biden administration make any changes.

Critics made several critical points about the present impasse; they indicate that if Biden wants to go beyond the nuclear file and include Iran’s defense missiles, that would be outside JCPOA legal boundaries. One cannot impose new components to a deal that is already signed as preconditions for other negotiations. It’s akin to moving the goalpost.

The history of some of the international actors indicates that they are not objective towards Iran’s nuclear file.

It seems as though the majority of observers and Iranian citizens want to enter back the JCPOA with hopes of diminished hostility. Fortunately, the legal framework of this nuclear deal remains in place and is detailed; therefore, it won’t be challenging to return to it. This diplomatic rapprochement will open up channels of communication for peace and other negotiations. Research indicates that a more nuanced, complete, and objective presentation of Iran’s narrative will be critical and helpful.

To gain a deeper understanding of such struggles, the development of the JCPOA, Trump's exit from the deal, and the effects of the Maximum Pressure Policy, concluding with the Biden Administration's possible return to the agreement.