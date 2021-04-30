Friends of Heirloom Flowers Garden Club at Shinn Park

Photo Essay By Grecia Villafuerte, CONTRIBUTOR

Fremont, Calif. — Friends of Heirloom Flowers Garden Club has been active in Fremont historic parks since 1994. Angie Schmidt is the president of the garden club at Shinn Park and she has devoted herself to this garden since 2002.

The Club meets every Tuesday morning and performs tasks such as pulling weeds, checking soil moisture, planting flowers, among others. The club is always open for volunteers of any age, and no experience is required.

Members welcome volunteers with open arms and members express that they’re always in need of helping hands and donations to maintain their beautiful gardens.

Schmidt offers a small tour of the park for her volunteers and has a vast knowledge of plants and the history of the park. Fremont history is abundant in Shinn Park and the garden club.