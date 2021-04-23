Gazebo Gardens’ Essential Escape



Fresno, Calif. — Gazebo Gardens is a venue in the Central Valley with beautiful scenery that can’t be replaced. After being deemed essential, closure during the pandemic was not an option, especially since they are the Central Valley’s No. 1 rose retailer.

“This is a wonderful point in the night. We have the best music the town has to offer,” manager Brian Buchhiem says.

The headliner was Ritchie Blue, a blues band on Thursday, April 15.

Every Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 6-8 p.m., you can expect a live band, drinks, and food trucks. In their full-service nursery, you can purchase beautiful flowers, succulents and more.

They sell live ladybugs. Ladybugs are sold to be released in organic gardens to eat aphids, aphid larvae, and other bugs that may destroy your beautiful flowers.

“You can have a beer and enjoy your shopping! Listen to music; the sky’s the limit!” Buchhiem exclaimed.

The nursery is open Monday through Wednesday 8:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m., Thursday through Saturday 8:30 a.m. until 9 p.m., and on Sunday 10 a.m. through 4 p.m.