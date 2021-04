Alameda, CA — Every Saturday from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. on 1445 Webster Street, there is an outdoor market open to the public featuring over 20 local artists and vendors selling handmade products; art, crafts, jewelry, pottery, succulents, candles, bbq, body care, and wellness, among others.

Gallery | 5 Photos Bright, sunny skies on April 10 during Alameda, CA’s weekly sidewalk market on Webster Street.