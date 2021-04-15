Pinole’s Drive-Thru Easter “Eggstravaganza”



Pinole, Calif. — This year like most cities, a socially distanced Easter celebration was held outside the Pinole Police Department. Their take on it was a “Drive-Thru Spring Eggstravaganza.”

Masks were required, and no one was allowed to get out of the car. Volunteers from the police department put on bunny ears and handed out treats, egg dying kits, and little Easter baskets. One volunteer donned a full bunny suit, waved to cars, and posed for pictures. The entire street was decked out in Easter decor from beginning to end, so there was no shortage of Easter memorabilia for the kids to look at as they drove by.