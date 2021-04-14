Newark Memorial High School Sports Practices Resume in the Red Tier



Newark, CA — As Alameda County has entered the red tier and social distancing protocols have changed, high school sports have started to practice, and sports competitions have begun for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

Everything is not as it was before the pandemic, but there are daily COVID-19 screenings and other social distance protocols put in place to ensure safety for all.

This photo essay documents the first day of practices at Newark Memorial High School, where I had the opportunity to observe each of the different Season 1 sports practices, including tennis, swimming, baseball, and volleyball. The California Intersection Federation (CIF) is the governing body of all high school sports in California. Traditionally the CIF dispersed different sports in the fall, winter, and spring seasons. But, CIF has now changed these dispersions on December 1, 2020, into a season 1 and 2 for the 2020-2021 school year.

High school student-athletes and coaches have adapted to the COVID-19 regulations in place.