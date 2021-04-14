A relaxing Sunday morning at the Air-Cooled Cruisers car meet in Folsom, CA



Folsom, CA — Residents join together on March 21 for the Air-Cooled Cruisers car meet. Locals show off their retro rides and swap stories between car owners. Each car displays a unique story and is proudly presented by the owners.

Many of the attendees seemed to enjoy the simplicity of being able to gather for small events allowed by the city of Folsom after over a year in the quarantine and stay-at-home orders since March 2020.

Gallery | 5 Photos These buggies are one of a kind. The blue Volkswagen (VW) Beetle on the left totes a hand-painted cartoon design of famous characters on its hood along with multiple other unique customizations.