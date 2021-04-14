Locals Gather to Honor Cesar Chavez, Beautify Oakland’s DeFremery Park



Oakland, CA — The Pioneer Online attended the Cesar Chavez Day of Service event at Oakland’s DeFremery Park, put on by Higher Ground. The Pioneer Online contacted the lead event organizer, Khariyyah Shabazz, to learn more about it and ask if they would be comfortable with images being taken of the event.

For this event, Higher Ground worked in conjunction with other local organizations, including Homies Empowerment, Oakland Bulldogs, Kingston 11 Cuisine, and The Good Life, to beautify the park by collecting trash, doing light landscaping, and distributing food to locals in honor of Cesar Chavez.