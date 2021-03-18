The+Age+of+Streaming+Services



More and more people are switching out their cable subscriptions in favor of streaming service subscriptions including, Netflix, Hulu, and Disney +. College students, in particular, are at an advantage when it comes to streaming services and all of the student discounts available to them.

There are countless pros to streaming services, including getting to choose what to watch, the convenience of watching “on the go,” and being able to pause or cancel your subscription at any time.

Another pro of streaming services is that with a more accessible catalog, you’re sure to find something that you like. It’s also more convenient than ever to explore the different categories of streaming services and discover something new. For example, Netflix has algorithms that are designed to give you recommendations based on what you have previously watching.

Since services like Netflix are so closely tied with social media and are made up by the majority of a younger viewership, they are ideal for creating a lot of exposure for shows and movies.

Shows specifically made for streaming services, such as Netflix’s original series Bridgerton, has garnered massive viewership. As noted by Elaine Low in Variety, Bridgerton had the most significant debut to date “with viewership from 82 million households in its first 28 days online.”

These large audiences are not only bringing new and exciting stories into the spotlight, but they’re creating a sense of community, where those 82 million households have something in common.

It’s an opportunity to engage in discussion and make new connections, all in the name of entertainment. Streaming services and the content on them create a sense of community, something the world needs now more than ever.

One disadvantage of streaming services is the overwhelming and ever-growing amount there are of them. It seems like every week; there’s a new streaming service that gets announced or released.

This can be stressful when it comes to choosing which streaming services you want to subscribe to.

College students have an easier time with this decision due to the various student discounts these streaming platforms offer us.

Here is a compiled list of some of the best student discounts offered by streaming platforms at the moment:

1. Spotify Premium with Hulu and Showtime for $4.99 per month.

2. Hulu for $1.99 per month.

3. Amazon Prime Student (includes Prime Video) $59 per year and first six months free.

4. Apple Music for $4.99 per month (includes free Apple TV Plus).

5. YouTube Premium for $6.99 per month.

6. 25% off for any Paramount Plus plan you choose.

Streaming services are convenient, cost-efficient, and they build community. It’s time to put your college or university email to good use and take advantage of these student discounts!