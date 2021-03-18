High Remarks for Marvel’s Miniseries WandaVision



The Marvel Cinematic Universe has taken its first steps into the small screen with their new miniseries, “WandaVision,” available now to stream on Disney+. The series picks up right after the events of “Avengers: Endgame” and launches us into Marvel’s Phase Four of entertainment.

Disney+ describes “WandaVision” as a blend of classic television and the MCU in which two super-powered beings, Wanda Maximoff (played by Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (played by Paul Bettany) living idealized suburban lives begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems. The new series is written by Jac Shaeffer, also known for her writing credit for the upcoming Black Widow feature film. It is directed by Matt Shakman, known for his director work for Game of Thrones and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

The series doesn’t start like any Marvel feature we are used to. Instead, the audience is thrown into a classic 1950s sitcom resembling the likes of I Love Lucy with Wanda living out her best Lucille Ball impression and Vision playing the charming, loyal husband. As the show progresses, the happy couple moves through the decades of classic sitcoms and slowly realizes there is something much bigger going on behind the scenes.

The cinematography is a big clue into understanding the reality we see onscreen. The filmmakers play around with different aspect ratios to support and further the plot of the series. Shakman was quoted by Hollywood Reporter, saying he really enjoyed experimenting with the aspect ratio and using that to directly relate to the narrative. While it is fun to see two powerful beings play house together in a classic television setting, it isn’t until some ways into the series that we get a glimpse of the MCU we all know and love.

On top of the fun visual aspects of the series, the actors’ performances are top tier. Olsen gives everything she can to her role as Wanda and makes the audience feel exactly what she’s feeling. Of course, Bettany and Olsen are a strong duo, but the best part about the series is seeing our favorite side characters from previous MCU films make their way into the spotlight. Jimmy Woo (played by Randall Park), Darcy Lewis (played by Kat Dennings), and Monica Rambeau (played by Teyonah Parris) make up a trio team that audience members love. Some of these characters are most likely references from the comics, but to keep this review rid of spoilers, that’s something that would have to be researched on your own time.

One thing the makers at Marvel must have had a fun time with was bringing in the same spirit and tone that comes with each decade of sitcoms. From the 1950s through the 2000s, each episode has its own sense of humor, style, and sound that fits its own decade. Kevin Feige, President of Marvel Studios, even described the series as part “classic sitcom” and part “Marvel epic.”

Throughout the series, we see how Wanda deals with the aftermath from the events of “Avengers: Endgame.” She’s left with grief after losing every person she loved and somehow has to find a way to go on with life. But the big question that keeps coming to mind while watching the series is, why has no other Avenger or character in the MCU thought to check on her? If you can recall, Wanda almost single-handedly defeated Thanos in the final “Endgame” battle and gave everything she had to save the universe, so it seems rather odd that she is then left alone afterward. This being said, without knowing the resolution of the first season of “WandaVision.”

What we do know is that “WandaVision” is the first of many miniseries we will see hit the screen. It was reported on Comic.com that the writers for “WandaVision” have been working closely with the writers of both “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” which is planned to premiere at the end of 2021, and “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.” This way, there can be a “seamless handoff” from the “WandaVision” miniseries to later MCU projects. As we all know, the MCU is notorious for connecting all their films and projects together, which is what generated such a committed fan base.

The finale episode of “WandaVision” was released on Disney+ on Friday, March 3. But even though this incredible miniseries is coming to a close, there are lots more we can expect to come from Marvel in the coming months, so best keep your eyes open for more exciting announcements.