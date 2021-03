Cecilia (pictured left), a child care worker, received her first dose of the Pfizer vaccine on March 5. Eric Harris (pictured right), part of Cal Fire Glenn Unit, assists with the vaccinations at Oakland.



I decided to capture the Oakland Coliseum vaccination site. There is always anxiety on the day. It is vital to let the public know how easy and fast it is to get vaccinated. Also, bringing someone along for emotional support can make the experience better.