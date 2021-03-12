Farmer’s Markets in Moreno Valley are back and running during COVID-19



There has not been much activity in the city of Moreno Valley in Southern California. As I drove around my town, on March 4, I discovered a farmer’s market and decided to check it out. I know there haven’t been many since the pandemic began and I was unaware that the city had permission to run markets again. During the event, I talked to Oscar De Leon, who ran this particular market and he explained to me that although they are happy to be back, they aren’t able to do certain things like they’ve done in the past like making tamales, and having arts and crafts available. Here is where he also discussed the newest addition to the market where they accept CalFresh benefits. CalFresh benefits (formerly known as Food Stamps) help low-income households increase their food-buying power to meet their household’s nutritional needs. CalFresh benefits issued through Electronic Benefit Transfer, also known as EBT card, can be used in grocery stores and participating Farmers Markets.