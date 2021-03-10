Women, art & the legacy of the Black Panther Party in Oakland



In West Oakland, California, the Black Panther Party’s birthplace, 9th Street, has been renamed after the movement’s founder: Dr. Huey P Newton. To mark the occasion, a house at the corner of Dr. Huey P Newton Way and Center Street has been transformed into a giant mural celebrating the Women of the Black Panther Party.



On March 3, Rachel Wolfe (project lead) and DJ Ignacia continued their work on the West Oakland mural dedicated to the women of the Black Panther Party. In the final stages of its completion, they add the names of the women of the movement.



The main section of the mural painted in the famous Black Panther Party blue features the women that powered the movement. The color, initially chosen by founders Bobby Seale and Dr. Huey P Newton for their uniform shirts, stands out beautifully. At the same time, the women cut a powerful figure on the street.



Rachel Wolfe and DJ Ignacia take a quick break to flash a smile for the camera. Wolfe explains the importance of the mural: “I think it’s been really empowering and validating for the community to have this sign go up. There are monuments built to all types of European history, and so we need to start seeing monuments to Black History and the contributions to our community. Especially here in our community.”



Local artist Sabaa Zarena stands at the intersection and explains their thoughts on the recently inaugurated Huey P. Newton sign in West Oakland: “I think it’s great for people that grew up in this community. In some ways, it feels like it’s a great gathering of those folks” but Zarena adds “I also feel like there’s a generational gap in relation to the experience of this town and how it’s changed so drastically even within the last five years. That conversation is not being had, so even though the sign is bringing some people together for others, it doesn’t really mean as much.”