In West Oakland, California, the Black Panther Party’s birthplace, 9th Street, has been renamed after the movement’s founder: Dr. Huey P Newton. To mark the occasion, a house at the corner of Dr. Huey P Newton Way and Center Street has been transformed into a giant mural celebrating the Women of the Black Panther Party.