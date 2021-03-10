Community Organizations Come Together to Feed the People of Berkeley



For this project, I wanted to seek out local mutual aid organizations and their work in the community for the houseless. This is mainly because the pandemic has deepened economic divides in the San Francisco Bay Area, and now more than ever, people need help. I went to People’s Park in Berkeley, California, to document an event that involved a film screening by Liberated Lens Film Collective, a general assembly meeting, a lunch supplied by Food Not Bombs for the houseless, a dinner cookout, and panel discussions.



Local volunteers begin unpacking food for the houseless living at People’s Park in Berkeley, California, on March 5. The event was put on by the Liberated Lens Film Collective, Food Not Bombs, and National Public Housing Museum in collaboration with Omni Commons, a community event space.



A row of donated food is laid out for distribution among the camp residents.



Many grocery bags full of food sit on the ground to be distributed.



A series of hand-painted signs by volunteers lay drying out in the sun.



Jo, a volunteer with Food Not Bombs, takes a moment to sit as the newly arrived groups settle in.