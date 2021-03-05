49ers Continue to Search for Answer at QB

The 49ers are looking at all possible options to add another QB to the roster



The National Football League offseason is in full effect. Teams are signing free agents and making trades before the NFL Draft on April 29. While some teams are filling holes on their rosters, others still have question marks at very key positions.

The San Francisco 49ers are among those teams with a question mark at the most important position in football, the quarterback. 49ers QB, Jimmy Garoppolo, is only one season removed from a Super Bowl appearance. Since acquiring Garoppolo, the 49ers are 22-8 with him as the starter and 7-26 without him.

His presence is clear when he is on the field, but he struggles to stay on the field. The team throws away good years when they don’t have their QB under center. One possible solution that the team is seeking out is Carolina Panthers QB, Teddy Bridgewater. The 49ers have contacted the Panthers about their QB, according to Joe Person of The Athletic.

Last season, Bridgewater threw for 3,733 yards with 15 touchdowns and 11 interceptions on a completion percentage of 69 percent. While these numbers don’t jump out, they also aren’t too alarming either. The big news with Bridgewater is he played all 16 games. The 49ers need a QB who will be available the entire season to compete in their division. The Houston Texans have not budged on their position on QB, Deshaun Watson, stating he is not available for trade. A fellow National Football Conference West QB, Russell Wilson, has stated that he is open to a trade to the Saints, Bears, Raiders, or Cowboys. With these big-name QBs being out of the question for the 49ers, Bridgewater seems like a viable option for them at the backup position.

Another interesting name is former 49ers number one pick, Alex Smith. On Monday, March 1, Smith and the Washington Football Team parted ways. Smith told The Mercury News that he plans to live in the Bay Area once he retires. If Smith doesn’t retire this offseason, he very well can retire as a 49er where he started his career and retire in the Bay Area as he planned.

Last season, Smith went 5-1 in six starts, and he threw for 1,582 yards with six touchdowns and eight interceptions on a completion percentage of 66 percent. Smith is a 16-year vet who could provide experience and leadership at the backup QB position. He went to an NFC Championship game in 2011 as a starter and has been on a good amount of playoff teams in his career.

With the NFL Draft next month and other veteran QBs becoming available, the 49ers QB search has just begun. There will be more news in the coming weeks as the team tries to sew up that position.