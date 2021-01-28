The City of Hayward honors individuals who lost their lives to COVID-19



On Jan. 25, The City of Hayward announces a memorial in honor of the individuals who have lost their lives in Hayward due to the virus throughout the first year of the pandemic.

149 American flags representing the 149 lives are displayed around the rotunda of Hayward City Hall. The words, “We Remember,” and a short excerpt regarding the flag’s meaning are included with flags.

Along with the American flags, The City of Hayward also has a special lighting installation that began at sundown on Jan. 25.

On Jan. 24, 2020, a resident of Santa Clara County returned from Wuhan, China, and shortly thereafter, they became the first person in the San Francisco Bay Area to test positive for the virus. On Feb. 6, 2020, just 13 days later, the first recorded COVID-19 death in the United States was reported in Santa Clara County.

Weeks later, on March 11, 2020, City Manager Kelly McAdoo announced a local emergency making resources accessible, supplying for greater operational flexibility, and setting Hayward municipal government on an emergency basis in response to the virus.

While the City of Hayward honors those that have lost their fight against COVID-19 until Feb. 1, it will continue to provide free COVID-19 testing Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Skywest Golf Course, 1401 Golf Course Road. There is also a weekly no-contact food distribution every Thursday at Chabot College, Parking Lot J, 25555 Hesperian Blvd from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. or until supplies run out.

