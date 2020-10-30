Editor-In-Chief’s Farewell





When I walked through the doors of The Pioneer’s newsroom for the first time, I had no idea what I was in for. I was an intern who came in with a desire to learn how to be a journalist and a bright eye for writing. However, what I encountered was much different.

I rose through the ranks at the paper, from Summer Intern to Associate Editor to eventually Editor-In-Chief. While my time at the paper could be categorized under any synonym for chaotic, it was truly incredible. From attending massive political conferences to talking to Presidential candidates and documenting protests, the adventures I’ve had and the people I’ve met are nothing short of amazing. Looking back on my past two years at The Pioneer, I can’t help but feel nostalgic.

Like the Chiefs before me, I had no idea how to a team or how to advise student journalists when I first started. I didn’t know how to give constructive criticism or how to teach someone what it means to chase a lead. Like many others, I had to keep moving forward until I figured out what type of leader I was.

At the beginning of my term, I said I wasn’t a Chief yet, that I was just an Editor. After everything, both I and the paper has been through, such as a global pandemic and a momentary pause in content production, I’ve finally learned what it takes to become a great Editor-In-Chief.

To the next Editor-In-Chief, a bit of advice. Running The Pioneer isn’t just checking boxes. It means trusting in yourself and your team when tough decisions come up. It means less hesitating and more doing. It means understanding what your team needs over what everyone else wants. It sounds a bit corny, but when you understand the fact that The Pioneer is more than just a newspaper to some people, that is when your term as Editor-In-Chief truly begins.

As my time as a Pioneer and a Chief comes to an end, I can’t help but laugh at how hard I was on myself during the tough weeks and late nights. Looking back, I’ve come to realize that no matter how difficult this job was, it was never boring. For that alone, every moment of my term is a moment I hold dear.

I cannot thank the staff and advisors of The Pioneer Newspaper enough for trusting me with leading this newspaper for the past year. I may not know what’s next for me in life, however, I do know I’ll be ready to face whatever’s coming to me, all thanks to my time at The Pioneer.

It has been an honor and a pleasure, Pioneers. Also, don’t worry, you’re in good hands with who is leading next.

