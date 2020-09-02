Letter From the Editor
September 2, 2020
By Ethan Alonzo, EDITOR-IN-CHIEF
After almost three months of silence, it is my pleasure as Editor-In-Chief to announce that the Pioneer Newspaper will be back to regular operations and content production. Believe me, when I say, all of us at the Pioneer have been aching to write and tell the stories that the Bay Area needs to hear.
These past months have been difficult, with even the previous few weeks being the hardest to deal with, to say the least. Heatwaves and lightning storms have set California ablaze. Another man, Jacob Blake, has been killed by the forces that swore to protect us, and Jonathan Mattingly, Brett Hankison, and Myles Cosgrove have still not been charged for the death of Breonna Taylor. We lost another hero, Chadwick Boseman, after a four year battle with cancer.
However, with every difficult moment, there is a silver lining. The wildfires of California have brought all of us together in an effort to keep each other safe while simultaneously lowering the spread of COVID-19, and while he is no longer with us, the impact Boseman had on all of us will last forever. The fight for the justice of Breonna Taylor, George Floyd, and now Jacob Blake hasn’t lost drive, even if we don’t see it on our Twitter timelines.
However, while we try to find normalities in our own lives, there will be changes to the Pioneer in the coming weeks. We are currently in the middle of changing title holders, myself included. Hopefully, this will not affect content production too drastically as we get through this transition period.
We at the Pioneer are extremely grateful to be back and we hope that we can bring back the content you need.