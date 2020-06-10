Covid-19 and the Health of Small Businesses



Not long ago, Metropolitan Barbershop was a thriving establishment in San Francisco. It was a place of comradery and community as customers trekked in and out looking to get a haircut, a shave, a beard trim and to share in conversations ranging anywhere from sports to everyday life.

These days, the place looks like a ghost town minus the tumbleweeds. The barber chairs have not seen much use as the Covid-19 pandemic shut down the city, the Bay Area, and the entire state of California. Previously, each barber had a consistent two customers per hour ranging from thirteen to sixteen haircuts in a day. As time went by, business slowed to cutting only four or five to two or three customers.

In normal times, the phone would ring non stop as customers checked in looking for a cancellation or a rarely available appointment, but now most phone calls consist of cancellations. Luis Gomez, the barbershop owner, has seen customers taper off as most of the public has become increasingly wary of contact with other people. Even weeks before the shelter-in-place order, Gomez noticed that the fear of this pandemic has cut into his business. Now, more than a few months in, not only does Gomez fear for his business but also for the wellbeing of his barbers who are unable to work.

“We’ll have to just make it work,” said Gomez. “I’ve never experienced this but hopefully it’s not for too long. Once it’s over everyone will need a haircut and we will be ready.”

On March 16, officials ordered residents to shelter in place. These Northern California counties include San Francisco, Santa Clara, San Mateo, Marin, Contra Costa, and Alameda Counties. The counties that ordered residents to shelter in place have a combined population of roughly 7 million.

While people are still allowed to leave their house for essential activities such as grocery shopping and bringing food to elderly family members, Gomez and some of the barbers have been going to the shop one or two days per week to scrounge as much business as they can. All while taking the most necessary safety precautions such as cutting while wearing gloves and masks and sanitizing all tools and even the chair after every haircut which is normal practice aside from a pandemic. Walk-ins are no longer accepted and no one is allowed in the waiting area.

Francis Ruiz, who owns Relax-n-Lash salon in Concord has also seen a decline in business as the shelter in place order was put in place. While the order keeps the greater good in mind, the fate in small businesses such as hers and Gomez’s barbershop is left unknown.

“I’ll just have to adapt,” said Ruiz. “We’ll all just have to figure it out and I really hope it doesn’t last too long because I need to get back to work.”

The inherent problem with the shelter in place order is that it does not take the well being of small businesses into account. Although nonessential businesses have been ordered to shut down, the rent is still due. The reality for businesses such as a barbershop or a lash salon is, if there are no customers there is no money for rent, as is the case for many who are self-employed or gig workers. Businesses who rely on human interaction are in danger due to this pandemic.

The Labor Department has reported that 4.4 million people filed initial unemployment claims last week, bringing the five-week total to more than 26 million on May 7.

While other states such as Georgia have considered easing restrictions, California Governor Gavin Newsom has the intention of keeping the shelter in place restrictions until the threat to public health subsides and testing and other safeguards are implemented.

The challenge has been and continues to be, that asymptomatic people can feel completely fine while unknowingly endangering others. According to the U.S National Library of Medicine, results have shown that sheltering in place has been proven to be a very effective method of slowing the spread of viruses. The shelter-in-place order has been extended several times and a definite date has not been given.

