Letter from the Editor



It is no doubt that 2020 has been anything but ideal. What started out as a hopeful beginning to the new decade has become filled with pain and fear. Each month has brought new challenges for us as a people to face, and yet each month we find solutions to deal with it. At the time of writing this, it has been nine days since the start of the protests all throughout America, and now protests have been seen all around the world.

I’ve always believed that our educational institution, California State University, East Bay, produces greatness, and those sharing information regarding the movement, those who are protesting either on the front lines or strengthening the numbers, and those donating whatever they can are testaments to that greatness.

While the four officers involved in George Floyd’s death are now facing charges, the amount of time, and what actions the public had to do is appalling. These improvements to the system were not gained easily, and with each passing day, protestors face tear gas and rubber bullets shot at them by the people that swore to protect them.

In the era of social distancing, becoming unified in support of our Black brothers and sisters can prove difficult. However, peaceful protests are still embracing social distancing and keeping six feet apart while standing in solidarity.

If these past few days have taught me anything, it is that we are capable of causing change in our society. We are capable of facing the institutionalized racism within our society and eliminating it. On May 22, the FBI decided to reopen Beonna Taylor’s case for reinvestigation. While this shows an improvement in the treatment of the Black Community in America, it has taken too long for this to happen.

Whether it is signing petitions, donating $5 to a protestor bail fund, handing out food and water to peaceful protests, each of these things will equate to something bigger than any of us: unity. To those fighting for justice, I thank you. To those educating others in the movement and why it is quintessential to improving America, I thank you. To those brave enough to have your voices heard for those who cannot speak anymore, I thank you.