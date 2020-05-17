Time Flies

I know life rough when nobody really knows what ya been through

Just hold on firm, when nobodies there, ya always got to

And I know you’ve heard this all before [?] Me tell you now

What I know now, back in the day I really wish I do

.

When I graduated from high-school in 2009, I had no knowledge of what to expect from life. I was only guided by my school to the finish line of high-school, but no preparation of life outside of school. I messed around out in the world getting into trouble and waking up at 22 years old and realizing that I don’t want to continue to do what I was doing anymore. I started at a trade school for pharmacy technician and realized that wasn’t my flow, so I started working for a catering company, doing various side jobs, and founding myself working for a home remodeling company. At the home remodeling company I did everything from demolition, bathroom, kitchen, painting, cabinets, tiling and flooring. When I was remodeling a home with travertine tiling working with my back bent to the ground eight hours a day, six days a week. Eating only a banana and a cup of coffee, it was then I realized it was time to go back to school. I quit in 2015 and made my start at Diablo Valley College in 2015 at age 24.

.

“It doesn’t matter when you start, it’s about how you finish.”

.

My journey at East Bay begin in Fall of 2018 and before the semester started I had a heavy heart, my auntie passed away in May and a month into the semester, I lost my uncle and cousin in September followed by losing my biological father in November. I was left with the choice to finish my first semester during finals week or go back to the Philippines and see family I haven’t seen since I was a toddler. I made the difficult decision to finish my first semester which only motivated me more to finish out my Bachelors within the two years. Along my East Bay journey I was able to meet five people from my classes in Ms. Susan Ingram and Mr. Thomas Long at the East Bay Concord campus that I still connect with today. I forever will be grateful for them and I wish them nothing but the best.

As May of 2020, we are here faced with a step into the world marred by controversy of a virus we can’t see, only feel when the sickness gets us. I finished high-school in 2009, faced with reality that there were no prospects of job opportunities because of the housing crisis and fast forward to 2020 we are faced with a situation of high unemployment and death. My feeling about graduating is bittersweet, leaving me feeling like I still have an assignment due. I’m happy to reach the finish line of my bachelor’s degree, but something tells me I’ll return to further my education in the future. It is not the end, but it is to be continued….

“Life short and time flies

Just hold on, enjoy the ride

One minute you’re sneaking out your mums, have fi go a party

The next minute, singing lullabies

Like [?]

Long days and fast nights

Wrong turns and stop lights

Life is a journey

Remember me tell you you’re blessed, you’re alive

You only get one life”

.

-Andrew Jaquias Class of 2020