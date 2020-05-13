East Bay Singers send a virtual greeting

The CSU East Bay Singers and the Fremont Christian School Chamber Singers were scheduled to perform “Even When He Is Silent” together at the graduate recital of Joseph Castro on March 27, 2020.

The performance never happened due to COVID-19.

The choirs joined forces to create this virtual choir performance of the song whose text was found on the wall of a cellar in a Cologne, Germany concentration camp.

The East Bay Singers hope that this message may be a source of hope for our community in this very difficult time for all of us….

