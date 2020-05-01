A message from Dr. Mary Cardaras (Dr.C.)

Dear East Bay Community,

This semester I taught a course called Journalism and Social Justice. It is a required course in the MultiMedia Journalism option in Communication. The course is to introduce students to the stories, the journalism that may have changed history and impacted our society in profound ways over the years. We also monitor the news as it is happening and I ask students to identify social justice stories in environmental reporting or in political reporting or in reporting about the economy. Social justice stories are about people, people who are impacted by the decisions of the well-positioned, the powerful, the influential, the well-heeled. In March, as the darkness of the COVID story came upon us, as it covered us, affecting every aspect of our lives, around the world, I realized that the social justice stories emerging now are about US!!! We are those stories and the news media are telling them all the time, every day. For me, it made sense to ask my students to keep a diary of their experiences every day as they were experiencing quarantine, social distancing, and not coming to campus. I also asked them to write a personal essay about this historical moment, one that they will, no doubt, tell their children and grandchildren about. Also, I invited students from other departments to join my students in telling their stories, too. I want our students to know that their feelings matter, their thoughts matter and that they have valuable insight as we all meet this profound moment in time. These essays are their stories and I offer my deep gratitude to each of them for publicly revealing a part of themselves.

COVID Through a Political Lens