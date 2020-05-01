All college graduations postponed due to COVID-19

CSUEB proposes alternative ways to acknowledge the 2020 graduates



On Mar 23, California State University, East Bay announced that the May 2020 commencement ceremonies are being postponed until it can be celebrated in accordance with public health restricting large gatherings.

Students have expressed disappointment over missing what many consider a key event in their lives, but on April 21, CSUEB President Leroy Morishita and his administration are working with the CSUEB commencement office to create a 2020 graduation mosaic and compile personal videos from professors congratulating students.

“Once the state and local departments of public health officials determine it is safe for us to host large gatherings, we will schedule the Class of 2020 commencement ceremonies,” says President Morishita.

Many students are still saddened by the postponement of their graduation because they want their friends and family to celebrate this milestone in a timely manner. Graduating CSUEB senior Kelsey Marasigan was looking forward to the May 2020 commencement because she’s one of the first to graduate from her family.

“It’s a big deal for my family and I don’t really know if there’s an alternative way I would want my accomplishments to be acknowledged,” said Marasigan.

Due to the timing of the COVID-19, it may also hinder future plans post-undergrad. Graduating CSUEB senior Vina Nguyen mentioned virtual graduations at other colleges in the next coming weeks.

“While postponing graduation might work for some, it might not work for other students because some will be starting grad school in the fall,” added Nguyen.

